Holiday Arts Spring Craft Show - Mitchell
Mar 9, 2018 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
This show features only handcrafted items from local crafters: florals, rugs, wood crafts, embroidered towels, bibs, potholders, jewelry, canned and baked goods, doll clothes and more. All crafts are displayed together with a central checkout.
|Location:
|Masonic Temple
|Map:
|112 E 5th, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-359-2049
|Email:
|holiday.arts.mitchell@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.holidayartsmitchell.com
All Dates:
Mar 10, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Arts and craft show featuring only handcrafted items from local crafters.
