Holiday Celebration & Winter Market - Rapid City
Nov 25, 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Usher in the holiday season with a festive celebration, including ice skating, tree lighting, Santa Claus’s arrival and musical performances to delight young and old alike. Shop the Winter Market, featuring a collection of local vendors where you are sure to find that perfect handcrafted gift.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
