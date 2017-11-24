Holiday Express - Hill City
Dec 22, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017
Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. All passengers receive hot chocolate, a sugar cookie and candy cane.
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|Hill City, SD
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Website:
|http://www.1880train.com/
All Dates:
Nov 24, 2017 - Nov 25, 2017
Dec 2, 2017
Dec 9, 2017
Dec 16, 2017 - Dec 17, 2017
Dec 22, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017
