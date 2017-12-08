Share |

Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers (concert) - Miller

Dec 8, 2017

Musical showcase.


Location:   High School Theater
Map:   623 E 4th St, Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   605-853-3098
Website:   http://www.holidayjam.com/

All Dates:
Dec 8, 2017

Musical showcase.
High School Theater
High School Theater 57362 623 E 4th St, Miller, SD 57362

Search All Events By Day

December (2017)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS