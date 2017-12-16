Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers (concert) - Sioux Falls
Dec 16, 2017
Jeremy and Jon Hegg lead a ten-piece band playing Christmas classics and contemporary new arrangements in lush, funky, and soulful sounds. Holiday Jam is a twist on the holiday season audiences will not soon forget. Male and female vocalists, keyboards, guitars, percussion, drums, upright bass, and horns round out this festive evening.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.holidayjam.com/
All Dates:
Dec 16, 2017
