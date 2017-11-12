Share |

Holiday Open House - Vermillion

Nov 12, 2017

  • Featuring our holiday wine 
  • Live music
  • Mulled wine samples & jelly tastings 
  • Get your picture taken for your personalized holiday label
  •  Candy canes & coloring competition for all the kids 
  • Build your own gift basket 
  • Cooking with wine for the holiday Hors d’oeuvres 
    Free will Admission: Can of food or donation for local food pantry

Location:   Valiant Vineyards
Map:   1500 W Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-4500
Website:   http://www.valiantvineyards.us/

