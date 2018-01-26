Share |

HOT 93.1 Lights on the Ice Teen Night - Rapid City

Feb 9, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Hot 93.1 will transform the Main Street Square ice rink into a party for teens, complete with lights and today’s top hits.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Jan 26, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 9, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

