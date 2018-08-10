Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Hot Ballroom Nights
Aug 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on August 10 will be provided by the Mearle Lake Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30.
Admission $14 or $7 with a student ID.
