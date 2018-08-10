Share |

Hot Ballroom Nights

Aug 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on August 10 will be provided by the Mearle Lake Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30.

Admission $14 or $7 with a student ID.



All Dates:
Aug 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on August 10 will be provided by the Mearle Lake Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. Admission $14 or $7 with a student ID.

Search All Events By Day

August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS