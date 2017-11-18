Share |

Ice Rink Opening Day and Skates-Giving - Rapid City

Nov 18, 2017 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Support Main Street Square’s Skates-Giving Food Drive and help us stock the Cornerstone Rescue Mission pantry for the holidays during Ice Rink Opening Day. Skaters will receive a $1 discount on skate rentals by donating at least one non-perishable food item (offer only valid day of the event). Please no glass containers or expired products. A family movie will be shown at dusk. 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Nov 18, 2017 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Support Main Street Square’s Skates-Giving Food Drive and help us stock the Cornerstone Rescue Mission pantry for the holidays during Ice Rink Opening Day.

Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS