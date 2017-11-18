Ice Rink Opening Day and Skates-Giving - Rapid City
Nov 18, 2017 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Support Main Street Square’s Skates-Giving Food Drive and help us stock the Cornerstone Rescue Mission pantry for the holidays during Ice Rink Opening Day. Skaters will receive a $1 discount on skate rentals by donating at least one non-perishable food item (offer only valid day of the event). Please no glass containers or expired products. A family movie will be shown at dusk.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Nov 18, 2017 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Support Main Street Square’s Skates-Giving Food Drive and help us stock the Cornerstone Rescue Mission pantry for the holidays during Ice Rink Opening Day.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.