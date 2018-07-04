Share |

Independence Day Celebration - Rapid City

Jul 4, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Independence Day at Main Street Square with an afternoon concert sure to get you in the patriotic spirit. View the City’s spectacular firework display in the evening, right from Main Street Square. For more information visit MainStreetSquareRC.com.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Independence Day at Main Street Square!

Main Street Square
