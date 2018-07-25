Share |

Ingalls' Christmas - Keystone

Jul 25, 2018 10:00 am

We will be recreating some Christmases from the “Little House on the Prairie," with special guest Santa Claus.


Location:   Keystone Historical Museum
Map:   410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751
Phone:   605-666-4494
Email:   keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.keystonehistory.com/

All Dates:
Jul 25, 2018 10:00 am

Christmases from the “Little House on the Prairie.”

Keystone Historical Museum
Keystone Historical Museum 57751 410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751

Search All Events By Day

July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS