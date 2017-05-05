"Insane With Power" Dinner Theatre - Worthing
May 25, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Join us at Olde Towne Dinner Theatre in Worthing for an amazing four course meal and a hilarious play in two acts. Insane With Power by Scott Haan begins with journalist Lois Lancaster writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting super heroes. At first Lois thinks of their fantasies as wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens….
Olde Towne Dinner Theatre is a not-for-profit organization committed to celebrating the art and joy of community theatre. Our shows run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights with a children's matinee on May 20, Thursday shows on May 25 and June 1, and a dessert only matinee on June 4.
Fee: $40.25
|Location:
|Olde Towne Dinner Theatre
|Map:
|121 South Main Street, Worthing, South Dakota 57077
|Phone:
|605-372-4653
|Email:
|tickets@oldetownetheatre.org
|Website:
|http://www.oldetownetheatre.org/
All Dates:
May 5, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 6, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 7, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
May 12, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 13, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 14, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
May 19, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 20, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 21, 2017 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
May 25, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 26, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 27, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 28, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Jun 1, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Jun 2, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Jun 3, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Jun 4, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
