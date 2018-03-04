Share |

Instrumental Chamber Recital -Sioux Falls

Mar 4, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Augustana Band and the Augustana Orchestra chamber ensembles will present a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, in Kresge Recital Hall. Tickets are $10, or $5 for Augustana students and seniors (65+), and are available at augietickets.com.

 

Fee: $5-$10


Location:   Kresge Recital Hall Augustana University
Map:   2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   6052745320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/instrumental-chamber-recital

All Dates:
