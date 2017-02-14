INTO THE WOODS (musical) - Sioux Falls

Feb 14, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

“TRULY ENCHANTING! THESE ARE THE WOODS THAT YOU WANT TO GET LOST IN, A PLACE YOU’LL FIND BURIED TREASURES THAT YOU DIDN’T EVEN KNOW EXISTED.” – Ben Brantley, The New York Times



Venture back INTO THE WOODS as the Dodgers (JERSEY BOYS, MATILDA) team up with Networks (PHANTOM, WAR HORSE, SOUTH PACIFIC) to present the acclaimed Fiasco Theater production that became New York’s surprise hit of this season. Unanimously acclaimed, extended twice at the Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theater, the Tony Award®-winning musical classic by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine has been mounted with boundless imagination. This witty and wildly theatrical re-invention is INTO THE WOODS like you’ve never seen it before!



Including dazzling songs like “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone,” this thrillingly clever new version made Ben Brantley of The New York Times fall “head over heels.” Mind the wolf, heed the witch and honor the giant in the sky at this extraordinary musical about the power of wishes and what really happens after they come true.



“GORGEOUS. Into the Woods not only features a giant but IS ONE. In perhaps its most surprising reconfiguration yet, Fiasco’s production highlights the way people fight with their fate rather than just succumb to it. GENIUS.” -Jesse Green, New York Magazine



“INGENIOUS and BEWITCHING!” – Jennifer Farrar, Associated Press



“STUNNING and AMAZINGLY RICH” - Marilyn Stasio, Variety

Fee: See website for details