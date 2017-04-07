Share |

Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo - Brookings

Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 8, 2017

The Jackrabbit Stampede is a National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association approved rodeo that holds all the standard college rodeo events; Bareback Riding, Breakaway Roping, Tie Down Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Goat Tying, Team Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. One other added event that is not held at every college rodeo is our SDSU Jackrabbit Stampede Ambassador Contest. Our rodeo ambassador is judged in many categories before representing SDSU rodeo at other professional and amateur rodeos throughout the summer. This contest has been in existence from some of the earliest SDSU rodeos.


Location:   Swiftel Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-7539

