Jamboree Days - Hartford
Jun 14, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018
One of the highlights of summer in Hartford is the annual Jamboree Days celebration! Jamboree Days features Little Miss Hartford crowning, a movie in the park, car show and burn-out contest, parade, 5K run and walk, vendors, tractor pull, community supper and street dance.
