James Valley Model Railroad Open House - Aberdeen
Mar 17, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
One of the most unique model railroad exhibits in the United States. Free admission. Please enter from the middle south door.
|Location:
|Old Milwaukee Railroad Depot
|Map:
|1 North Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-226-2139
|Email:
|tomdeebl@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/JVMRRA/
All Dates:
