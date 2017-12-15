Share |

Jazz Sessions: A Green Dolphin Jazzy Christmas Concert - Spearfish

Dec 15, 2017

“A Green Dolphin Jazzy Christmas” is performed by the local jazz quartet, Green Dolphin. This event will bring traditional holiday jazz, plus other popular jazz standards tunes to our patrons. The selections range from swing to Latin, and from bebop to blues.


Location:   Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 Main St. Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/event/jazz-series-a-green-dolphin-jazzy-christmas-concert/

