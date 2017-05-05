Share |

Jesus Christ Superstar (musical) - Sioux Falls

May 5, 2017 - May 7, 2017

Sioux Empire Community Theatre performs.


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-360-4800
Website:   http://siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/jesus-christ-superstar/

All Dates:
May 5, 2017 - May 7, 2017
May 11, 2017 - May 14, 2017
May 18, 2017 - May 21, 2017

Search All Events By Day

May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS