John James Audubon's Birthday Celebration - Rapid City

Apr 27, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The public is invited to attend Prairie Hills Audubon Society's April meeting, a birthday celebration for John James Audubon, featuring poetry and artwork with a nature or conservation theme.

5:30 - 6:15 pm Set-up time for artists
6:00 - 6:15 pm Opening. Snacks will be served. 
6:15 - 6:30 pm Introductions and announcements
6:30 - 8:30 pm Slide show

 

 


Location:   SD Game Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus West
Map:   4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City, SD
Phone:   605-787-6466
Email:   phas.wsd@rapidnet.com

Apr 27, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

