Joseph Hall Elvis Rock N Remember

Aug 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us at the Dakota Theatre on Friday, August 24th at 7:30 pm as we welcome Joseph Hall's Elvis Rock N Remember back to Yankton for his ONE NIGHT ONLY show. Joseph was a top-10 finalist on "America's Got Talent" and has traveled the country with his entertaining show. Don't miss your chance to get "All Shook Up" at the Dakota. VIP ($30) and regular reserved admission ($25) tickets are available online through our website or can be purchased at the theatre on Mondays from 9-3 during our box office hours. You can reserve tickets by contacting the theatre at (605) 665-4711 or lctc@midconetwork.com. Put your "Blue Suede Shoes" on and let's pack the Dak Friday, August 24th at 7:30 PM!! "Don't Be Cruel!" Get your tickets soon!!

Fee: $25 regular admission, $30 VIP