Journey Church Youth National Fine Arts Fundraiser - Rapid City

Jun 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A fundraiser to help raise money for Journey Church's National Fine Arts Team going to Houston to compete in the national competition July 30-August 4. Come out on June 12th to the west side Blaze Pizza and show the cashier a flyer or a picture of the flyer on your phone and they will donate 20% of the sale to our team. So come out and enjoy pizza with your friends and family and help support our team along the way!



Find a picture of the flyer in the pictures section of the event on facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/2060452320900206/ ) or on the Journey Youth Instagram page @journeyyouthrc



Learn more about Journey Church and Fine Arts by following these links:

Journey Church:

http://journeyrapidcity.com/



Fine Arts:

https://youth.ag.org/Participate/Fine-Arts