Junior Scientists Camp
Jul 30, 2018 - Aug 3, 2018
Discover your inner scientist and learn about chemistry, physics, biology, and more through hands-on, exciting activities. Work with fellow scientists to complete experiments and present conclusions at a Science Fair at the end of the week. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. For students going into grades K-2; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
Fee: $30 for members and $40 for non-members
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Dr., Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Jul 30, 2018 - Aug 3, 2018 Camp runs 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., daily
