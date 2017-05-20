Share |

Kids Fishing Derby - Miller

May 20, 2017 9:30 am

Fishing tournament for youth 16 and under, prizes and lunch.

Registration at 9:30, fish till 11:30 with lunch to follow.


Location:   Lake Louise Recreation Area
Map:   35250 191st Street Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   605-853-2533
Email:   LakeLouise@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/lake-louise/

