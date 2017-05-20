Kids Fishing Derby - Miller
May 20, 2017 9:30 am
Fishing tournament for youth 16 and under, prizes and lunch.
Registration at 9:30, fish till 11:30 with lunch to follow.
Location:
|Lake Louise Recreation Area
Map:
|35250 191st Street Miller, SD 57362
Phone:
|605-853-2533
Email:
|LakeLouise@state.sd.us
Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/lake-louise/
All Dates:
