Kids Outdoor Cooking Class - Sioux Falls

Jun 17, 2017

Dutch Oven, grilling and campfire instructions. For ages 7 and older. limited to 25 participants please call or email at goodearth@state.sd.us.The program is free to attend with just a park entrance license needed to enter the park.


Location:   Good Earth State Park
Map:   26924 480th Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-987-2263
Email:   goodearth@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/good-earth/

