Kids’ Carnival - Rapid City

Jun 3, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Join the fun at Main Street Square! Families can enjoy an afternoon filled with kid-friendly games, crafts, entertainers, train rides and educational booths. Kids’ Carnival is held in conjunction with Regional Health and Kohl’s Cares’ “Don’t Thump Your Melon" program, which provides free helmets to those in need, proper fitting of helmets and bicycle safety education. Splash-through the interactive fountain for a quick cool down.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
