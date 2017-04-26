Share |

Kingswood Rummage Event - Sioux Falls

Apr 26, 2017 - Apr 29, 2017

The Kingswood Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event in South Dakota. Approximately 300-350 rummage sales in Kingswood area homes are open during this event.


Location:   SW Sioux Falls, SD - Kingswood area
Map:   SW Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-274-0239
Email:   info@kingswoodrummage.com
Website:   http://www.kingswoodrummage.com

All Dates:
Apr 26, 2017 - Apr 29, 2017

