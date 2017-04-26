Kingswood Rummage Event - Sioux Falls
Apr 26, 2017 - Apr 29, 2017
The Kingswood Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event in South Dakota. Approximately 300-350 rummage sales in Kingswood area homes are open during this event.
|Location:
|SW Sioux Falls, SD - Kingswood area
|Map:
|SW Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-274-0239
|Email:
|info@kingswoodrummage.com
|Website:
|http://www.kingswoodrummage.com
All Dates:
