Kool Kids' Klassic Fishing Derby - Bruce

Jan 28, 2017

Fishing derby for children 14 and under.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m.

 


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 Oakwood Drive, Bruce, SD
Phone:   605-627-5441
Email:   OakwoodLakes@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oakwood-lakes/

All Dates:
Oakwood Lakes State Park
