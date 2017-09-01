Labor Day Weekend Open House - Crazy Horse
Sep 1, 2017 - Sep 4, 2017
American Indian artists featured throughout the welcome center and free admission with three cans of donated food per person.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse Memorial
|Map:
|12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-4681
|Website:
|http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org/
All Dates:
Sep 1, 2017 - Sep 4, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.