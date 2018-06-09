Lake Yankton Festival - Yankton
FREE family friendly event at the Lake Yankton Training Dike and Pierson Ranch state park. Event features a fishing clinic, Royal Gauntlet Birds of Prey demonstration, kayak clinic, seat belt convincer, water safety clinic, National Park Service Mobile Ranger Station, SD Game Fish & Wild Life touch tank and so much more!
|Location:
|Lake Yankton & Pierson Ranch State Park (5 miles west of Yankton)
|Map:
|31144 Toe Road, Yankton, SD 57078
All Dates:
Family friendly educational and hands on clinics.
