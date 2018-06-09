Share |

Lake Yankton Festival - Yankton

Jun 9, 2018

FREE family friendly event at the Lake Yankton Training Dike and Pierson Ranch state park. Event features a fishing clinic, Royal Gauntlet Birds of Prey demonstration, kayak clinic, seat belt convincer, water safety clinic, National Park Service Mobile Ranger Station, SD Game Fish & Wild Life touch tank and so much more!


Location:   Lake Yankton & Pierson Ranch State Park (5 miles west of Yankton)
Map:   31144 Toe Road, Yankton, SD 57078

Family friendly educational and hands on clinics.

