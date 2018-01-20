Share |

Lakota Language Weekend - Sioux Falls

Jan 20, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Háu mitákuyepi, Sioux Falls — the Lakota Language Weekend is heading your way! The LLW is an intensive (and fun) crash course on Lakota language and culture. Organized and taught by staff from the Lakota Summer Institute. Open to all, including beginners!

WHAT YOU'LL LEARN:
• The Lakota kinship system
• How to introduce yourself
• How to greet your relatives
• Basic phrases for the world around you
• How to build basic sentences

COST: $20 a day, $40 weekend


Location:   Southeast Technical Institute
Map:   2320 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   812-961-6360
Email:   events@lakhota.org

