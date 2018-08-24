Late Nite Catechism - Sioux Falls
Aug 25, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Late Nite Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back - sometimes nostalgically, to the children they once were. The irrepressible Sister teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of “students” (the audience.) It has been presented in over 410 cities around the world, and has played six countries with over 3.5 million people in attendance.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/late-nite-catechism
All Dates:
Aug 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Aug 25, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Late Nite Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back - sometimes nostalgically, to the children they once were.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.