Late Nite Catechism - Sioux Falls

Aug 25, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Late Nite Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back - sometimes nostalgically, to the children they once were. The irrepressible Sister teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of “students” (the audience.) It has been presented in over 410 cities around the world, and has played six countries with over 3.5 million people in attendance.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/late-nite-catechism

