“Greater Tuna” Community Theater COMEDY - Spearfish

May 4, 2017 - May 7, 2017

Greater Tuna is the hilarious comedy about Texas’ third-smallest town — where the Lion’s Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. The eclectic band of citizens (20!) that make up this town is portrayed by only a few performers. This makes this satire on life in rural America even more delightful, as they depict the inhabitants of Tuna — men, women, children and, yes, animals.

Tickets are $15 adults, $5 youth and BHSU students. Thursday-Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday show is at 2 p.m.