“High School Musical, Jr.” CHILDREN’S THEATER - Spearfish

Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

The Matthews’ celebrates Disney Channel’s smash hit musical phenomenon featuring the students of East High.

Disney’s “High School Musical, JR.” marks the 10th season of The Matthews’ Children’s theater, aka Peanut Butter & Jelly Players. Performances are at 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 23-25, and a final performance at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.



Tickets are on sale now for $8 adults and $5 youth (18 and younger). They may be purchased online at www.matthewsopera.com or at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973.