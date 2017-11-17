Share |

“Loving Vincent” SD Movie PREMIERE - Spearfish

Nov 17, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017

The Matthews proudly announces the South Dakota premiere of the movie, “Loving Vincent.” Screenings take place Nov. 17-19. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday show at 2 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind Vincent van Gogh biopic appropriates the artist’s vibrant impasto style, using animated oil paintings to examine the mystery of his last days. It is the first fully painted animated film.

Tickets are $10, $8 for subscription series and jazz season subscribers. Buy tickets now at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973.


Location:   The Matthews' theater
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/loving-vincent/

All Dates:
Nov 17, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017 The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday show at 2 p.m.

A film unlike any other created with 65,000 oil paintings.

The Matthews' theater
The Matthews' theater 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS