“Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry” (concert) - Spearfish
Jan 21, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
In “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry,” Springfield, MO band, The HillBenders, take on music from The Who’s “Tommy” and make it bluegrass. Conceived and produced by SXSW co-founder and longtime musician/producer, Louis Jay Meyers, this bluegrass concert brings a new perspective to this classic rock concert while paying respect to its creators.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for subscribers, and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.
Tickets available by phone at 605-642-7973, in the art gallery or online at matthewsopera.com.
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/tommy-a-bluegrass-orpy-comes-to-spearfish/
All Dates:
Jan 21, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
