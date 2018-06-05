“Write” Start Camp - Rapid City
Jun 7, 2018 8:00 am - 9:00 am
This camp is designed for the pre-school set and will focus on developing the skills necessary for coloring, drawing and pre-writing skills using music and a variety of manipulatives to learn about letters. An occupational therapist will guide the group in fun sensory motor activities to develop strength and visual perceptual skills necessary for pre-school readiness success.
Dates: June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
Time: 8:00-9:00 am
Cost: $100.00
Call 605-791-7400 to register!
|Location:
|LifeScape
|Map:
|7110 Jordan Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-791-7400
|Email:
|info@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/write-start
