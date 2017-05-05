Leadercast 2017 - Sioux Falls

May 5, 2017 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Largest one-day leadership event in the world. Broadcast live from Atlanta to hundreds of locations around the world each year, Leadercast brings together some of the most recognized and respected global leaders to create a leadership experience unlike any other.

2017 marks the fifth year Leadercast has impacted the business community in Sioux Falls. Elev8 Coaching is honored to bring this dynamic, engaging, action-driven event to The District where 500 local leaders will be inspired to something more. They will discover the steps to uncover their purpose... to reconnect with their organization’s why... and to truly live, work, and play in this world, Powered by Purpose. Purpose is the glue for an organization and the fuel for an individual. Today’s organization can’t rely on old practices. A new organization is emerging and at the center of its driving force is the igniting power of purpose.

Our vision for Leadercast Sioux Falls is to be a world-class leadership development event that is both affordable and accessible to leaders right here in our community. Our mission is to sustain Leadercast momentum by offering a no-cost interactive monthly session focused on developing leaders worth following. Join us in this leadership movement where we are powered by purpose!

2017 Leadercast speakers:

Andy Stanley, Leadership Author and Communicator

Daniel Pink, Behavioral Science Expert, Author, Host of Crowd Control

Molly Fletcher, Former Top Sports Agent and Author

Suzy Welch, Author, TV Commentator, and Business Journalist

Dr. Henry Cloud, Clinical Psychologist, Leadership Expert and Author

Tyler Perry, Director, Playwright, Screenwriter, Producer, Actor, Au- thor and Entrepreneur

Jim McKelvey, Co-Founder of Square and Founder of LaunchCode

Donald Miller, CEO of StoryBrand

Fee: $99