Lean Horse Marathon - Custer

Aug 17, 2018 - Aug 18, 2018

People from all over the world come to South Dakota to test themselves over the 20- 30-, 50- and 100 mile distances and a five-person 100 mile relay through the Black Hills on the Mickelson Trail.


Location:   Mickelson Trail
Map:   Mickelson Trail Custer, SD
Phone:   605-484-5878
Email:   track@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.leanhorse100.com/

All Dates:
People from all over the world come to South Dakota to test themselves over the 20- 30-, 50- and 100 mile distances.

