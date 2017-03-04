Lenten Morning of Reflection “A Season for Transformation” - Yankton

Mar 4, 2017 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

This retreat will consider the journey of purification and transformation as reflected in biblical figures including St. Mary Magdalene, apostle to the apostles, and draw upon the wisdom of spiritual giants of Christianity such as Evagrius and Cassian for practical ways to confront the roots of sinfulness and choose inner freedom. S. Jeanne Ranek is the presenter for this event, which will include quiet time for reflection and table sharing. Suggested donation is $15. Register by March 1 by calling 605-668-6292 or e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu.