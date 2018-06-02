Share |

Leola Entertainment - Leola

Jun 2, 2018

The Loony Lutheran Ladies, a trio of wacky gals use music and comedy for a family-friendly show about living the Lutheran way. Typical Lutheran meal included. For tickets call 605-380-2224. Tickets are $35.00.


Location:   Leola High School
Map:   820 Leola Ave, Leola, SD 57456
Phone:   605-380-2224

All Dates:
Jun 2, 2018

Family friendly musical comedy.

Leola High School
Leola High School 57456 820 Leola Ave, Leola, SD 57456

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS