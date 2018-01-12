Share |

Let's Luau (dance) - Sioux Falls

Jan 12, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on January 12 will be provided by the Shrine Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClubelriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-luau-big-band-dance-tickets-41883765470.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ElRiadShrineDanceClub

All Dates:
Jan 12, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm Dance lesson starts at 6:45 pm.

The Shrine Big Band provides the beat for an evening of music and dancing.

El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS