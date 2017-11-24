Light Up the Night and Holiday Craft & Vendor Show - Belle Fourche
November 24
- Parade of Lights—State Street Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce
- Lighting of the Christmas Tree—Downtown Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Revitalize Belle Fourche Committee
- Holiday Craft & Vendor Show—Downtown Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce
- Open House—Tri-State Museum & Visitor Center
- Light UP the Night Fireworks display and carriage rides at Tri State Museum & Visitor Center—Sponsored by Center of the Nation Business Association
November 25
- Small Business Saturday—Sponsored by the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce
- Holiday Craft & Vendor Show—Downtown Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce
|Downtown Belle Fourche
|Belle Fourche, SD 57717
|605-892-2676
|http://www.bellefourchechamber.org/
Nov 24, 2017 - Nov 25, 2017
Parade of lights, tree lighting, vendors, Tri-State Museum & Visitor Center open house, fireworks and carriage rides.
