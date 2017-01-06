Share |

Lights on the Ice Teen Night - Rapid City

Jan 6, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Main Street Square Ice Rink will transform into a dance party for teens complete with lights and today's top hits!


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Website:   http://mainstreetsquarerc.com/ice-skating/ice-skating-parties.html#sthash.nNNDhC98.dpuf

