Lights on the Ice Teen Night - Rapid City
Jan 6, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Main Street Square Ice Rink will transform into a dance party for teens complete with lights and today's top hits!
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Website:
|http://mainstreetsquarerc.com/ice-skating/ice-skating-parties.html#sthash.nNNDhC98.dpuf
All Dates:
