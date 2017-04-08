Share |

Lions Ice Show - Watertown

Apr 8, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017

The Watertown Lions Club sponsors an ice skating show for the local youth of the Watertown area. Over 100 area skaters participate in the skating show.


Location:   Maas Ice Arena
Map:   112 21St. SW, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-886-8588
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/watertownlionsiceshow/

All Dates:
Apr 8, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017

The Watertown Lions Club sponsors an ice skating show for the local youth of the Watertown area.

Maas Ice Arena
Maas Ice Arena 57201 112 21St. SW, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS