Live Pro Wrestling with Special Guest Hurricane Helms - Sioux Falls
Apr 15, 2018 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
STAND BACK..... There's a Hurricane Coming Through!!!!
Midwest All Pro Wrestling is back at the El Riad Shrine with Special Guest Hurricane Helms! Meet and Greet with Hurricane. Doors open at 4:00 pm.
Belltime 5:00 pm. Concessions will be available at this family friendly event!
Tickets available at hurricanehelms.eventbrite.com
More info at www.midwestallpro.com
Fee: $10 kids, $20 general admission, $30 front row
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine
|Map:
|510 South Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Email:
|classieautos@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/2019358998320826/
All Dates:
Apr 15, 2018 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Midwest All Pro Wrestling.
