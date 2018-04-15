Share |

Live Pro Wrestling with Special Guest Hurricane Helms - Sioux Falls

Apr 15, 2018 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

STAND BACK..... There's a Hurricane Coming Through!!!!
Midwest All Pro Wrestling is back at the El Riad Shrine with Special Guest Hurricane Helms! Meet and Greet with Hurricane. Doors open at 4:00 pm.
Belltime 5:00 pm. Concessions will be available at this family friendly event!

Tickets available at hurricanehelms.eventbrite.com
More info at www.midwestallpro.com

Fee: $10 kids, $20 general admission, $30 front row


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 South Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Email:   classieautos@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/2019358998320826/

All Dates:
Apr 15, 2018 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Midwest All Pro Wrestling.

El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 57104 510 South Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS