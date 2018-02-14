Love Letters (play) - Lead

Feb 15, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Two actors from the Bukit Lizt Senior Community Theatre & Workshop, a senior arts program, perform "Love Letters," a two-act comedy exploring a 50-year friendship through letters.



Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for HHOH members, $5 for students 17 and younger. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged. Each attendee will receive a rose and a chocolate truffle. Wine, beer, soda and water is available for purchase. Seating is first-come, first served. To purchase tickets by credit card, call the box office at 605-584-2067, or at HHOH office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm; or purchase online at HomestakeOperaHouse.org.



Proceeds from the event support ongoing music programming, restoration projects, and operations at the Historic Homestake Opera House. Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible.

