Madison’s Magical Christmas - Madison
Dec 9, 2017 9:30 am - 5:30 pm
Chamber Day with Santa, free movie, sleigh rides, ice skating, community bingo and our community Christmas tree lighting.
|Map:
|Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-2454
|Website:
|http://www.chamberofmadisonsd.com
All Dates:
Dec 9, 2017 9:30 am - 5:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.