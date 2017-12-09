Share |

Madison’s Magical Christmas - Madison

Dec 9, 2017 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

Chamber Day with Santa, free movie, sleigh rides, ice skating, community bingo and our community Christmas tree lighting.


Map:   Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-2454
Website:   http://www.chamberofmadisonsd.com

