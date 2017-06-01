Share |

Main Street Square Concert Series - Rapid City

Jun 29, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Thursdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, 2017 | 6 to 9 p.m.

Rock out at the Main Street Square Concert series in Downtown Rapid City, featuring live bands, kids' activities, delicious food vendors, and an assortment of refreshments in the beverage garden. A wide variety of artists will hit the stage and keep you dancing. 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Jun 1, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 8, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 29, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 6, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 13, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 27, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 3, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 10, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 17, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 24, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 31, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Main Street Square
