Mall Walk - Sioux Falls

Feb 4, 2017 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Walk ‘N Roll for LifeScape on this first Saturday morning in February! Festivities start at 8:00, with the walk starting at 9:30. Sponsored by the LifeScape Ambassadors to purchase Wish List items for children and adults supported by LifeScape.

Get registered as an individual or as a team — or make a contribution to someone else's fundraising effort — at www.crowdrise.com/mallwalk. Please call us at 605-444-9800 with any questions!


Location:   Empire Mall
Map:   5000 W. Empire Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-444-9800
Email:   giving@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://https://www.crowdrise.com/mallwalk

All Dates:
